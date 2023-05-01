U.T. awaiting Centre’s consent to introduce legislation banning online gambling, says Home Minister

May 01, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The territorial administration is awaiting the Centre’s consent to introduce a legislation banning online gambling in the Union Territory.

“The Home Department has cleared the draft of the bill to ban online gambling in the Union Territory. I have cleared the file from my side a month ago,” Home Minister A. Namassivayam said while interacting with reporters after handing over 33 newly-purchased vehicles for the police force on Monday.

The government had initiated the proposal to ban online gambling much before the Tamil Nadu government had made the move, he said adding once the Centre gives its approval the government would introduce a bill in the Legislative Assembly.

He also informed that the newly-recruited 390 constables were expected to complete their training by June. Post-training they would be deployed for law and order and traffic duties. The government was in the process of recruiting more people for the force, he added.

The NDA government was keen to improve the infrastructure facility and operational preparedness of the force. The government had set aside ₹7 crore to purchase 71 new vehicles, he said. Last year, 33 vehicles were purchased and handed over to the police. At a function held on the Beach Road on Monday, the Minister flagged off another 33 newly-procured vehicles. The inducted vehicles, include 29 jeeps, two ambulances and two 25 seater vans for use by various police stations in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Director-General of Police Manoj Kumar Lal and Additional Director General of Police Anand Mohan were present .