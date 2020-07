PUDUCHERRY

17 July 2020 23:52 IST

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly will re-convene at 9. 30 a.m on Monday to present the annual budget. The session will start with the address of the Lt. Governor. CM V. Narayanasamy will present the budget 2020-21 at around 12.05 p.m, a communication from Secretary, Legislative Assembly, R. Mounissamy said.

