Puducherry

U.T. Assembly to re-convene on Monday

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly will re-convene at 9. 30 a.m on Monday to present the annual budget. The session will start with the address of the Lt. Governor. CM V. Narayanasamy will present the budget 2020-21 at around 12.05 p.m, a communication from Secretary, Legislative Assembly, R. Mounissamy said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2020 11:53:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/ut-assembly-to-re-convene-on-monday/article32118896.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY