U.T. adds two COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory recorded two new COVID-19 cases from 1,061 tests, against six recoveries on Friday. Both the cases were reported in Puducherry. The test positivity rate was 0.19%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 18 active cases, a total of 1,65,847 cases and 1,63,867 recovered patients. Of an estimated 22.48 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.93 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 806 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,05,270 vaccine doses.