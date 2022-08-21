U.T. adds 44 cases to COVID-19 tally

Puducherry records 34 infections

The Union Territory recorded 44 fresh cases of COVID-19 against 53 recoveries on Sunday.

Puducherry recorded 34 of the fresh cases, which were detected from 673 tests, followed by Karaikal (7) and Yanam (3). No fresh case was reported from Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 6.54%, the case fatality rate 1.14% and the recovery rate 98.69%.

The overall tally is 1,967 deaths, 287 active cases (eight patients at hospital and 279 in home isolation), a total of 1,72,416 cases and 1,70,162 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 23.72 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.08 lakh returned negative.

In the last 24 hours, 6,896 persons took the vaccine. The Union Territory has so far administered 19,95,167 doses.