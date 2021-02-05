UT adds 39 new cases to coronavirus tally

PUDUCHERRY

05 February 2021 00:11 IST

The Union Territory saw 39 persons testing positive for COVID-19 while no deaths were reported on Thursday.

Mahe reported the most cases (15), followed by Puducherry (14) and Karaikal (10). No cases were seen in Yanam. The cases were confirmed from 2,050 tests.

With 25 patients getting discharged on recovery, the number of active cases in the Union Territory stood at 293. Of this, 127 were in hospitals and 166 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.90%, case fatality rate 1.66% and recovery rate 97.59%.

The overall coronavirus tally was 39,185 and total recovered aggregated to 38,240 patients.

The cumulative test numbers carried out by the Health Department so far was an estimated 5.84 lakh with about 5.40 lakh samples returning negative results.

The COVID-19 toll in Cuddalore district rose to 286 on Thursday, with one more death reported in Panruti, while 25 fresh cases took the overall tally to 24,974.

According to a Health Department bulletin, a 55-year-old man from Panruti died of the infection in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

While 24,624 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 24,624.

Kallakurichi district reported one positive case, taking the total number of positive cases to 10,879.

No positive case was reported in Kallakurichi district on Thursday.