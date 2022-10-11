U.T. adds 39 cases to COVID-19 tally

The Union Territory recorded 39 COVID-19 cases against 25 recoveries on Tuesday.

Puducherry logged 31 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,269 tests, followed by Karaikal (5), Yanam (2) and Mahe (1).

The test positivity rate was 3.07%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.77%.

The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 172 active cases, a total of 1,74,894 cases and 1,72,748 recovered patients.

While six of the active cases were in hospital, 166 were in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.16 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.47 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 939 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,43,818 vaccine doses.