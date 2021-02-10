U.T. adds 35 cases while 37 patients recover

Puducherry added 35 new COVID-19 cases to its tally while 37 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday. No deaths were reported in the Union Territory during the last 24 hours.

The new cases, which were confirmed from 2,686 tests, were reported from Puducherry (20), Karaikal (eight) and Mahe (seven). No new cases emerged from Yanam.

The active cases in the Union Territory stood at 307. Of this, 131 were in hospitals and 176 in home isolation.

The tally stands at is 655 deaths, a total of 39,353 cases and 38,391 recovered patients.

The test positivity rate was 1.30%, case fatality rate 1.66% and recovery rate 97.56%.

The Health Department has so far conducted an estimated 5.93 lakh tests of which about 5.49 lakh returned negative.

Cuddalore district reported four fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 25,012.

While 24,657 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 68.

In Villupuram district, two persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,215.

Kallakurichi district reported four positive cases, taking the overall count to 10,891.