Use social media to spread awareness, Kiran Bedi tells ophthalmologists; former L-G launches three-day glaucoma meet

The 33rd annual conference of the Glaucoma Society of India (GSI) got under way here on Friday to set the stage for knowledge sharing by Indian and international experts on challenges, newer treatment protocols and AI applications in diagnosis and management for a leading cause of blindness worldwide.

Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi formally inaugurated ‘GlaucoCherry’24’, a three-day event at the Suganya Convention Center, that is featuring more than 100 eminent glaucoma specialists from across India as speakers at various sessions in addition to six international experts from the United States and the United Kingdom.

In her address, Ms. Bedi urged the ophthalmology professionals to increasingly utilise social media platforms to ensure that glaucoma awareness messages reach a larger section of the public.

To stress the importance of communication with the community at large, Ms. Bedi said the robust use of social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and formerly Twitter, to put out visual snippets to convey information, was one of the defining aspects of her tenure as Lt. Governor in the Union Territory.

Ms. Bedi also launched two books on the occasion- “OCT and Visual Fields in Glaucoma” by GR Reddy and “Glaucoma Unravelled by Socratic Teaching” by Kirti Singh and Arshi Singh.

Manav Deep Singh, GSI general secretary, said glaucoma was a leading cause of uncurable blindness worldwide, with little to no symptoms that can be detected at an early stage. The only way to tackle the disorder was to improve community awareness.

Barun Kumar Nayak, GSI president, said while 50% of glaucoma cases remained undiagnosed worldwide, in India an estimated 90% of the cases remained undetected. A major evaluation challenge was that unlike cataract, or diabetes-induced issues, there was no single test for the glaucoma condition. He stressed the importance of propagating regular the habit of regular ophthalmology check-up routines among the public.

R. Venkatesh, Chief Medical Officer, Aravind Eye Hospital, organising secretary of “GlaucoCherry’24” and Hemant Bothra of Bengaluru-based charity Bothra Foundation, also spoke.

According to the organisers, the conference is taking place against the backdrop of glaucoma, often referred to as the “silent thief of sight,” being the second leading cause of blindness and the primary cause of irreversible blindness worldwide---in India, more than 12 million people are affected by glaucoma, yet only 5-10% of the population is aware of the condition.

The asymptomatic disease progressively damages the optic nerve, initially affecting peripheral vision and, if left untreated, can lead to permanent loss of central vision as well.

The technical sessions will address key aspects of glaucoma care, including glaucoma screening, the application of artificial intelligence in diagnosis and management, advanced treatment strategies, and the latest developments in the field.

More than 100 eminent glaucoma specialists from across India will serve as speakers at various sessions, alongside six international experts from the United States and the United Kingdom, organisers said.

Over 650 delegates from across the country are participating in the event.