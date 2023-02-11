ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. mantra artist performs in Auroville today

February 11, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Krishna Das is known for a signature style of chanting that fuses the soulful melody of the traditional kirtan with Western harmonic and rhythmic elements

The Hindu Bureau

US-based mantra artist Krishna Das will lead a live chanting session at the Matrimandir amphitheatre in Auroville on Sunday, as part of the ongoing 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Aurobindo.

The exponent, who is known for a signature style of chanting that fuses the soulful melody of the traditional kirtan with Western harmonic and rhythmic elements, is scheduled to commence the concert at 6.30 p.m.

The performance will also kick off the three-day ‘International Spiritual Summit - Science, Spirituality and Human Awakening’ scheduled at the Unity Pavilion.

