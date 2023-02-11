HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. mantra artist performs in Auroville today

Krishna Das is known for a signature style of chanting that fuses the soulful melody of the traditional kirtan with Western harmonic and rhythmic elements

February 11, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

US-based mantra artist Krishna Das will lead a live chanting session at the Matrimandir amphitheatre in Auroville on Sunday, as part of the ongoing 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Aurobindo.

The exponent, who is known for a signature style of chanting that fuses the soulful melody of the traditional kirtan with Western harmonic and rhythmic elements, is scheduled to commence the concert at 6.30 p.m.

The performance will also kick off the three-day ‘International Spiritual Summit - Science, Spirituality and Human Awakening’ scheduled at the Unity Pavilion.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.