U.S. Consul General calls on Puducherry Chief Minister

U.S. Consul General, Chennai, Judith Ravin called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Consul General of the United States in Chennai Judith Ravin on Tuesday called on Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

A release from the Chief Minister’s Office said the Chief Minister and the Consul General have agreed to build more partnership among the civil society.

The Consul General promised the Chief Minister all assistance to the Union Territory and the residents.

The Consul General also promised to work in coordination to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Political/economic chief of the Consulate Virsa Perkins and cultural affairs specialist Brindha Jayakanth were present.


