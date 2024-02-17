Urban planning experts discuss spatial technologies

February 17, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - Puducherry

Urban planning experts from international institutions, and across the country, discussed the promotion of education and research in the fields of urban resilience and spatial technologies during an event hosted at Pondicherry University.

The ‘Spatial Technologies for Urban Resilience: Empowering India and Mongolia’ (STEER–2024), a 14-day international summer school, is designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of urban resilience and spatial technologies through a series of lectures, workshops, and hands-on exercises, a press note from the University said.

As cities around the world grapple with issues such as rapid urbanisation, climate change, and social inequality, initiatives such as the STEER–2024 play a crucial role in equipping future leaders with the right skills and expertise to build more sustainable and resilient urban environments.

Participants were given the opportunity to engage with leading experts in the field, explore cutting-edge research, and gain practical skills that are essential to address the complex challenges that modern cities face. The goal is to empower the next generation of urban innovators and leaders with the knowledge, skills, and tools needed to address the complex challenges faced by modern cities.

K. Tharanikkarasu, officiating Vice-Chancellor, Pondicherry University, officially launched the summer school, that assembled a diverse cohort of teachers, scholars, students and experts from across the world.

The ceremony also featured the unveiling of the summer school’s ambitious agenda, which includes topics such as satellite data acquisition and pre-processing, GIS data handling and management, urban mapping and monitoring, and spatial analysis for urban resilience, among others. Participants also got to engage in capacity-building workshops, field trips and networking events, that enhanced their learning experience.

Akhlaq Amin Wani, Head, Division of Natural Resources Management, Division of Forestry, Sher-e Kashmir University, underscored the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in addressing urban challenges.

One of the distinguishing features of the summer school is its emphasis on international collaboration and exchange. In addition to the distinguished faculty members from our institution, the summer school welcomed esteemed resource persons from Europe, and Mongolia who brought their expertise and insights to enrich the learning experience for all participants, said S. Jayakumar, coordinator of the summer school.

Clement Sagayaradja Lourdes, Director of Culture and Cultural Relations; Utpal Sharma, Director, Institute of Architecture and Planning, Nirma University, Ahmedabad; Prathap Kumar Shetty, Dean of School of Life Sciences, Pondicherry University; Anton Shkaruba, Senior Researcher, Estonian University of Life Sciences; and Riccardo Privitera, Urban and Environmental Planning, University of Catania, were among those who addressed the conclave.