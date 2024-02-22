GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Urban entertainment centre in city

February 22, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, inaugurating the Convention Centre (Refurbished Warehouses) and Urban Entertainment Centre at Old Port campus in Puducherry on Thursday. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Ministers are also seen in the picture.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, inaugurating the Convention Centre (Refurbished Warehouses) and Urban Entertainment Centre at Old Port campus in Puducherry on Thursday. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Ministers are also seen in the picture. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday opened a ₹5.82-crore project for an urban entertainment and culture centre on the Old Port grounds.

The project, which has been executed by the PWD under the tourism infrastructure components of the Smart City scheme, will give a fillip to tourism in Puducherry, the Lt. Governor said on the occasion.

She pointed out that a handicraft fair held at the venue had attracted an estimated 11 lakh visitors. Now, with more facilities built on a cost estimate of ₹2.7 crore, the place can host many more such events, Ms. Soundararajan said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, S. Selvaganabathy, MP, K. Lakshminarayanan, PWD Minister, C. Djeacoumar, Agriculture Minister, KSP Ramesh and V. Aroumougame, MLAs, Sharat Chauhan, Chief Secretary, and officials were among the participants.

