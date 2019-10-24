Puducherry

Uptick in campus hiring at PEC

PEC students who got placements in top tier companies were felicitated recently. Special Arrangement

PEC students who got placements in top tier companies were felicitated recently. Special Arrangement   | Photo Credit: Handout_E_Mail

Successful students given placement offers at a felicitation ceremony

Pondicherry Engineering College (PEC) felicitated students of the 2019-2020 batch who had landed jobs during the latest round of campus placement drives

In the latest hires, five Computer Science & Engineering students got placed at Qualcomm, a press note from PEC said.

According to Chandra Athari, Director IT of Qualcomm, the selected students will undergo six months internship from January to June 2020 and will be working with the future 5G processor.

Hewlett Packard (HP) has also selected six students for internship-cum-permanent positions.

HP Talent Acquisition Manager Rachitha Mahadar said PEC students who have sound technical and coding knowledge will be posted in Bengaluru.

During the felicitation ceremony, PEC Principal Kothandaraman and Placement Officer Elansezhian complimented the successful students and handed over their placement offers.

During campus placements since July 2019, 215 students got placed across 23 companies, including Accenture, HCL, Zoho, DeltaX, Sony, Philips and Reliance, PEC said in the press note.

