Uppar stormwater drain adds to residents’ woes

Life has become miserable for hundreds of people residing on the banks of the Uppar canal as the stormwater drain is choked with silt and solid waste, making it the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The canal was built decades ago to carry stormwater from the town to the sea. It starts near the old Selvam theatre and ends at Dubrayapet.

At the starting point, the Saram drain and the Gorimedu drain join the Uppar, taking the entire rainwater from the town and nearby residential areas to the Thengaithittu lagoon, and from thereon into the Bay of Bengal.

Silt and waste

Over the years, the silt and waste deposited in the 3-km channel had hardened, leaving no room for easy flow of water. Moreover, there are hundreds of unauthorised settlements letting out sewage and thereby polluting the channel.

Built during the French regime, the channel was regularly cleaned till about 40 years ago. But of late, the clearing up of waste and debris had become almost a ritualistic affair just prior to the arrival of northeast monsoon. “The water mixed with sewage is stagnant and has become a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. Our children often fall sick and most people have rashes on their body,” said Ramamurthy, a resident near Balaji Theatre.

S. Manimekalai, a resident of Mariamman Koil Street, Vanarapet, said the stench emanating from the dumped waste and stagnant water was unbearable.

Din of mosquitoes

According to G. Sakthivel, a resident of Vembakeerapalayam, the mosquitoes also raise a din, which is another real nuisance.

According to a Health Department official, the areas around the Uppar drain have a high density of the armigeres mosquito species. These mosquitoes do not transmit disease but their bite is painful. “The only way to prevent its existence is to clear the drain of garbage waste,” he said.

“The purpose of storm water canals across Puducherry is virtually defeated with the dumping of solid waste by residents and also by the merchant community,” said S. Nadarajan, a resident of the Ambalathadayar Madam Street.

“Uppar, for instance, is now presenting a picture of mounds of garbage being dumped, choking the flow of sewage water. Voluntary cooperation by the people is of importance to ensure that garbage is not dumped into the canal,” he said.

Frequent desilting alone would not ensure a solution for garbage-free canals. Close monitoring by authorities and also, the levy of penalties on those using the canal as a dumping ground can only bring about a change, he added. Running through the heart of town, the filth-filled Uppar provides a “wrong picture” about Puducherry, said S. Ganesh, a resident of Muthialpet. “When we are really looking up to make the place an attractive tourist destination, we should present Puducherry as a clean and hygienic place to visit. The Uppar is a real eye sore,” he lamented.

Uppalam legislator A. Anbalagan said the drain runs mostly through the Uppalam constituency. “I have been raising the issue inside and outside the Assembly for several years. The unhygienic drain is causing health problems for the people in my constituency,” he said.

The retaining walls of the drain have collapsed at several points. When it rains, the sewage mixed storm water enters most of the houses at Vanarapet, Attupetti, Indira Nagar and Franco Thoppe, he added.

An official with the Public Works Department told The Hindu that the removal of the accumulated silt was an arduous and costly task. With the limited funds available, the utility could only remove 1.5 ft. to 2 ft. of silt. “For the entire silt to be removed and the drain to be restored to its original depth, a fund inflow of at least ₹50 lakh to ₹60 lakh is required. In the present situation, mobilisation of such a huge amount is impossible,” he said.

Ad floated

The department had floated an advertisement inviting NGOs to take up de-silting of the channel. Companies could carry out cleaning up work under their Corporate Social Responsibility programmes, he said.

If the plan did not take off, the Department would use its own funds to remove the silt and garbage dumped in the drain. “We will wait for a few more days, otherwise we will float a tender to allocate works before the onset of monsoon,” the official said. The annual cleaning exercise costs the Department ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh.