Upgrade Puducherry and Oulgaret Municipalities to Corporation, AIADMK says

The AAIADMK has urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to constitute a committee to study the formation of a Corporation by merging Puducherry and Oulgaret Municipalities in the Union Territory.

The setting up of a Corporation would enable infrastructure development in the town and suburban areas. It would ensure better roads, drinking water supply and public transport facilities. The upgrading of the civic bodies to a Corporation was one of the long pending demands of the people, Mr Segar said.

After forming a corporation, the government should upgrade the Villianur Commune Panchayat into a municipality. A policy decision regarding the conversion of the local bodies could be taken by the AINRC-BJP government, he added.