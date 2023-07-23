‘Update office procedure manual before competitive examinations are held’ 

July 23, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Unified Ministerial Staff Association (PUMSA) has called for suspending the limited departmental competitive examination until such time as the outdated syllabus and the manual of office procedures are updated.

In a memorandum to the Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, PUMSA general secretary A. Rajendran submitted that the association had been consistently objecting to the conduct of the Limited Department Competitive Examination (LDCE) for promotion to the post of assistant since elements of 20% LDCE and 20% direct recruitment in the recruitment rules for the post of assistant are against DoPT instructions and pay commission recommendations.

These defective provisions have been in the recruitment rules by wilful furnishing of false information to the Constitutional body, the Union Public Service Commission, PUMSA alleged.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms had yet to make efforts to rectify these defective provisions in the recruitment rules and instead continued to prescribe the outdated syllabus of the Manual of Office Procedure (1987) for the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination.

According to the memorandum, this Manual of Procedure gives wrong information and guidance to the UDCs who are preparing for the LDCE, thereby causing a lot of confusion in the process of acquiring proper knowledge and affecting performance in discharging the functions. For instance, the Manual of Office Procedure states that the maximum period of casual leave that a government servant is allowed to avail himself of is 12 days in a calendar year, subject to a maximum of 8 days at a time, or that regarding admission of the employees into pension, the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, will be applied.

This information stated above is totally outdated and no longer in existence by virtue of various orders issued by the Government of India subsequently. Under revised orders, the maximum amount of casual leave admissible to the staff serving in civil offices of the Government of India is eight days in a calendar year.

Also, in relation to the quota for Persons With Benchmark Disabilities, four percent of the total number of vacancies in the cadre strength within Group ‘C’, from Group ‘C’ to Group ‘B’ within Group ‘B’, and from Group ‘B’ to the lowest rung of Group ‘A’ shall be reserved for this category.

The memorandum said that outdated information has not been amended or updated by way of revision of the Manual of Office Procedure, even after 36 years. Without updating itself, conducting LDCE at UDCs and prescribing outdated syllabuses are totally meaningless and not only wasteful exercises but also mislead the young employees, causing chaos, the memorandum said.