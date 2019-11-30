Upcycling art show to get under way at Auroville today

Korean artist Ok Jeong Lee’s upcycling art show to raise awareness about environmental degradation and climate change will be held at Centre d’Art in Auroville on Saturday.

‘The Journey of Sustainability: An Upcycling Exhibition by Ok’ is co-hosted by Auroville Outreach Media and Citadines.

The artist who has, for over a decade, been creating artistic and environmentally useful products out of waste material, moved to Auroville in 2008, started Ok Upcycling collection in 2011 and in 2015 co-founded Upcycling Studio in the universal township as an open source design and art space.

“In my world, waste or things that are no longer wanted are the seeds for the creation of art. These art pieces tell us the story of environmental degradation that we have been ignoring in our world for too long. Now is the time to act!”, Ms. Lee says.

As someone hailing from a beautiful country where wearing masks and receiving heavy metal air contamination alerts have become a part of everyday life, she sees India as a place where the increasing burning of garbage including plastic making the air unbreathable.

Climate change

“Climate change and environment degradation isn’t any more in the far future. It’s happening now and it’s happening fast,” says the artist. The environmental art show is on till December 14.