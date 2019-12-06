Unused space in Puducherry government schools to turn into mini-forests

To increase the urban open spaces in the city, the Annapradokshana Charitable Trust has embarked on an initiative to turn unused space in government schools into mini-forests by adopting the Miyawaki system of tree plantation. The city’s first Miyawaki model urban forest is now getting ready at the Nonankuppam Government Higher Secondary School and the Vivekananda Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Villianur.

The Miyawaki method was developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki to build dense forests. Native species are planted in a small area and the growth is fast and denser.

“The Miyawaki model had been tried across the world and also in various cities in the country. We decided to try it [the Miyawaki model] as an experiment in Sivakasi in Sivaganga district. Based on the success, we approached the Directorate of School Education and planted around 150 native tree species in 1,000 sq.feet in the Nonankuppam Government higher secondary school,” said L. Pravin Kumar, founder of Annapradokshana Charitable Trust.

The basic concept of Miyawaki model is growing a large number of mixed tree species in a small piece of land where the trees are closely planted. This model of plantation in urban areas will help in conserving the rainwater and thereby increasing the ground water level. This also reduces soil erosion and air pollution, he said.

“Under the Miyawaki model, trees could grow faster and denser within a short span of time when compared with a natural forest. Most of the species were locally grown and the team tested the soil for its texture,” says Pratik, a volunteer and research student of Pondicherry University.

The Annapradokshana Charitable Trust is now planning to plant trees in around 20 government schools in Puducherry.