Unorganised sector workers block road, demand festival allowance

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 20, 2022 19:32 IST

Workers of the unorganised sector under the banner of AITUC blocking traffic on Ambour Salai in Puducherry on Thursday demanding festival allowance of ₹3,500. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Workers from the unorganised sector under the banner of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Thursday resorted to a road roko on Ambour Salai demanding the government to disburse festival allowance of ₹3,500.

The workers led by AITUC State general secretary Sethu Selvam took out a march from Mission Street and attempted to lay a siege to the office of Minister for Transport and Labour Chandira Priyanga at the Legislative Assembly here in support of their demand.

However, the police blocked them at Ambour Salai following which the workers resorted to a road roko disrupting vehicular traffic. Mr. Selvam said that workers were affected due to rise in prices of essential commodities and lack of job opportunities. The government should disburse ₹3,500 as festival allowance, he said.

Police personnel held talks with them and pacified them. Later, they withdrew their protest.

