University V-C meets L-G, seeks help in land allocation

PUDUCHERRY

06 August 2021 02:11 IST

Gurmeet Singh discusses development proposals

A team of Pondicherry University officials, led by Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, met Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and Chief Rector of Pondicherry University, at Raj Nivas to discuss various development proposals of the University.

The Vice-Chancellor requested her intervention in expediting the process of allocation of about 15 acres of land by the government in addition to the already allocated 5 acres for the establishment of an exclusive campus of Pondicherry University in Karaikal.

The University also sought a portion of the existing land to an extent of 3 acres behind the campus of the Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Karaikal, for the construction of two hostels — with 136 capacity/ground plus five floors each (for boys and girls) — to benefit the students.

Mr. Singh also appealed to Ms. Tamilisai for assistance in securing two tracts of land to an extent of 8 acres adjacent and opposite to the JIPMER extension campus near bypass road in Karaikal, so as to enable Pondicherry University to establish the Pondicherry University Community College and staff quarters, common facilities for the Pondicherry University Community College Campus in Karaikal.

In Mahe, the University is looking to expedite the process of transferring the allotted 2 acres land at Chalakkara Revenue Village for the establishment of the Pondicherry University Community College.

According to a press release from the University, the Lt. Governor agreed to look into the proposals and promised her support to elevate the University to be one of the country’s top institutions of higher learning.

Mr. Singh also invited the Lt. Governor and Chief Rector to inaugurate the indoor stadium built at Pondicherry University later this month.

S. Balakrishnan, Director (Studies, Educational Innovation and Rural Reconstruction) and B. Chithra, Registrar, accompanied the Vice-Chancellor.