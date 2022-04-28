University takes up project for drug-free Puducherry

Special Correspondent April 28, 2022 19:46 IST

It is a community-based project under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan campaign

The Department of Social Work, Pondicherry University, in association with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), Government of India, has undertaken a project ‘Drug Free Puducherry District’ – a community-based project under the Ministry’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan campaign. As part of the project, two workshops are planned on May 5 and 6 to train the interested faculty members from Pondicherry University and its affiliated colleges on ‘Prevention of Substance Abuse among Youth’, said a press note from R. Nalini, principal investigator and Iftekhar Alam, Assistant Professor and co-principal investigator, Department of Social Work, Pondicherry University. The primary aim is to sensitise the university and college authorities, principals and faculty on various aspects of drug use and its impact on students’ lives; to train faculty members in motivation enhancement counselling, psychosocial support and family education to identify and counsel at-risk students. The project will also create student social support forums with faculty mentors to prevent substance use and serve as role models for positive behaviour change. Interested faculty members, are requested to register using the designated online form or email to drugfreepuducherry@gmail.com. Registration is free and that all participants shall be provided training completion certificates, the University said.



