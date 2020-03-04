University students continue relay hunger strike

The indefinite relay hunger strike by students of Pondicherry University, in protest against fee increase and demanding 25% reservation for local students in all courses, entered the fifth day on Wednesday.

With no immediate solution in sight, the Students Council has decided to continue with the relay strike in front of the administrative block on the campus, keeping away from classes.

The students commenced their indefinite hunger strike on February 28, accusing the authorities of increasing the fees disproportionately last year.

In addition, transport fees of ₹4,000 a year was introduced for day scholars.

Facility denied

A spokesperson of the Students Council said the administration had given strict directions to the health centre to deny regular check up for the protesting students.

“Instead of addressing the students’ concerns, the administration is trying to intimidate us by denying medical treatment, which is considered a basic human right even during war situations,” he said.

The strike will go on indefinitely until the administration is ready to address the concerns raised by the students, the council spokesperson added.