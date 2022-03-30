University research makes it to cover of international journal

The paper titled “Carboxylic acid functionalization using sulfoxonium ylide as a carbene source”, was published in the Journal of Organic Chemistry’s March issue

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh felicitating C. Sivasankar on the research paper that made it to the cover of the Journal of Organic Chemistry. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A research paper by C. Sivasankar, chemistry professor at Pondicherry University, on an organic compound widely used in modern medicine and food processing applications, has been featured on the cover of the prestigious Journal of Organic Chemistry, published by The American Chemical Society, U.S.

The research paper titled “Carboxylic acid functionalization using sulfoxonium ylide as a carbene source”, made it to the cover of the journal’s March issue. While carboxyl acids, which are naturally prevalent and synthetically produced, are used in a variety of pharmaceutical, cosmetic, food processing and adhesive applications, the significance of the research is that it provides an alternative methodology and a new, safer catalyst for the process.

“Essentially, we have charted out a new methodology with a bio-compatible catalyst that can be used to make different drug molecules or cosmetic products, in which the diester compound is a key component,” said Mr. Sivasankar.

It is also an economically viable method as the catalyst is relatively cheap and, at the same time, stable. “Additionally, the catalyst used in the methodology will not not entail any toxicity. So, unlike the conventional use of catalysts like palladium or iridium to make drug molecules, where there are likely to be residual metal content that could cause side-effects, our work shows that the use of vanadyl bis compound as a catalyst through this methodology is bio-compatible and relatively risk-free,” Mr. Sivasankar said.

The methodology involving vanadyl bis (acetylacetonate) as an inexpensive, stable and biologically active catalyst, provided an economic way for synthesis of diesters in mild reaction conditions. The research team, with Mr. Sivasankar as lead investigator, comprised Fathima Febin Koothradan, Anusree Suresh Babu, Krishnendu P. Pushpakaran and Arumugam Jayarani.

According to a press note from Pondicherry University, the methodology depicted synthesis of α–Acyloxy esters, an essential class of diesters having various biological applications, and making of drugs for treatment of disorders like multiple sclerosis, plaque psoriasis, gonorrhea, bronchitis, Kawasaki disease, pericarditis, and rheumatic fever. They have also been used as the building blocks of poly (propylene fumarate) (PPF), used in several regenerative medicinal applications, particularly bone tissue engineering. Besides their medicinal activities, α-acyloxy esters are indispensable intermediates in developing fine chemicals, drugs, pharmaceuticals, food preservatives, and cosmetics.

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh felicitated Mr. Sivasankar for the achievement.