University professor in MHA’s Hindi advisory committee

PUDUCHERRY

26 August 2021 00:54 IST

Central govt. reconstitutes panel

C. Jaya Sankar Babu, faculty member and Head of the Department of Hindi, Pondicherry University has been nominated as a member of the Hindi Advisory Committee of Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Government of India had reconstituted the committee and issued a notification to this effect, a press note from Pondicherry University said.

The tenure of the Committee chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah will be three years.

Ministers of State (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai, Ajay Mishra, Nisith Pramanik are the Vice Chairmen of the committee which also includes MPs and top officials across various departments.

Review policy

The functions of the Committee will be to review the implementation of the Official Language Policy as envisaged in the Constitution of India and render advice in regard to increasing the use of Hindi in working of the Ministry of Home Affairs and its attached and subordinate offices.

Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh felicitated Mr. Babu on the prestigious nomination, the press note said.

According to the University, Mr. Babu has been playing a vital role in spreading e-literacy in the area of computing in Indian languages and floated several multi-disciplinary technical and job-oriented courses in Hindi at the University.

Besides, he is the Chief Editor of 58-year-old Hindi Journal Antar Bharati and founder editor of Yug Manas, a literary journal. He has authored five books, edited more than 20 books and has to his credit over a hundred research articles.