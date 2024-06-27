University of Paris awards seed grant for government schools at science contest

The top prizes of the annual Make Science International Competition (MSC) co-hosted by the University of Paris (South 11) in France, the Puducherry Education department and the Pondicherry Science Forum (PSF) were presented to winning teams from government schools on Thursday.

The Government Middle School, Poornamkuppam bagged the first prize of ₹18,000 from among 12 projects shortlisted by the University of Paris for the 17th edition of the MSC (2023-24).

The three second prizes of ₹6,000 each were awarded to the Government High School, Kovilpathu, Karaikal, Indira Gandhi Government Higher Secondary School, Puducherry and Thanthai Periyar Government Higher Secondary School, Karaikal.

The cash awards are intended as seed grant for carrying out further research.

The prizes were announced via video-conferencing by the University Dean and professors in France at the conference hall of the Department of School Education.

This year, about 40 science projects guided by teachers in respective middle, high and higher secondary schools had been submitted to University of Paris with the final evaluation round featuring 12 entries. The 12 science projects were submitted as video recordings and project reports mailed to France through post.

V. G. Sivagami, Joint Director of School Education, D. Aravindaraja, PSF coordinator for MSC, Sylvie Salmitou, Coordinator of the University of Paris, D. Sougouna Souguirda Baye, Officer on Special Duty at the State Training Centre, Education Department, R. Madhivanan and A. Hemavathi, PSF office-bearers and Kumaresan, Professor at Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Post Graduate Studies And Research were present at the event.

