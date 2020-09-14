Unique ID for COVID-19 patients on anvil in Puducherry

The health department plans to set up an IVRS unit to provide a link between COVID-19 patients isolated at home and para medical staff. Photo: T. Singaravelou

PUDUCHERRY

14 September 2020 20:55 IST

It is expected to provide all information about the patient

The health department is developing a technology-driven management information system in consultation with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for better monitoring of COVID-19 patients.

The system envisages assigning a unique ID to patients for capturing all information right from testing onwards up to post-COVID-19 treatment.

In a briefing with Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, A. Anbarasu, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, and T. Arun, District Collector-cum-Health Secretary, have said that the system is expected to be rolled out by next week.

“More practical and workable IT systems are being put in place to keep track of patients from the time of testing to their discharge. At the same time, bringing down COVID-related fatality remains a concern in Puducherry,” Ms. Bedi said.

Scaling up testing

The health department is also gearing up to scale up testing for COVID-19 to about 5,000 samples within two weeks. The testing volume had already been increased to levels of about 4,000 a day. Adequate stocks of test kits are being procured along with life saving anti-viral drugs.

Health workers will be given one-day off on rotational basis to keep them re-energised and sustain the pace of increased testing. Besides, a stand-by team will be ready when staff at a particular PHC are given a day off.

The preliminary death analysis report has been worked out taking the expertise of the World Health Organisation. Various treatment protocol suggestions contained in the preliminary report will be finalised in consultation with ICMR, the officials said.

Surveillance is being intensified within containment zones. A surveillance SOP for contact tracing is being prepared in consultation with central ICMR team. Training has been imparted to rural Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for surveillance. Training will be imparted to urban SHGs on Tuesday.

The ASHA workers, ANMs/volunteers will carry out daily surveillance and will issue referral slips for symptomatic patients for preliminary assessment at Primary Health Centres PHCs. The key parameters relating to containment zone will be monitored by COVID-19 war room.

Another important decision was to convene a meeting with stake-holder departments such as Health, PWD and LAD on prevention of co-existence of dengue with COVID-19. Protocols will be issued for sustaining the preventive measures.