Union Tourism Minister meets officials Puducherry

Union Minister of State for Tourism (Independent Charge) Prahlad Singh Patel had discussions on ongoing tourism projects with tourism officials at a meeting in Raj Nivas on Friday.
According to the office of the Lieutenant Governor, the Minister directed tourism officials to expedite completion of pending projects and to seek grants for modernisation of museums and opening of more libraries.
Tourism Secretary Purva Garg and Devesh Singh, Secretary, Art and Culture, participated.
Mr. Patel, later launched a book, Indo-Pacific: Changing Geopolitical Dynamics authored by Adluri Subramnyam Raju, Head, UNESCO, Madanjeet Singh Institute for South Asia Regional Cooperation (UMISARC), Pondicherry University, during the Indo-SEA South Asia (SEA) 2020, hosted by the Forum for Awareness of National Security.
Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh also participated.
