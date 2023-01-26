Puducherry’s GSDP estimated at ₹39,019 crore during 2022-23: Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

January 26, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Gross State Domestic Product of the Union Territory has been estimated at ₹ 39,019.14 crore during 2022-23. The Per Capita Income of Puducherry has been estimated to be ₹ 2,44,470 for the financial year, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said in her Republic Day address on Thursday.

The speech, a copy of which was distributed after she unfurled the national flag near the Gandhi Statue on the Beach Road, highlighted the various achievements of NDA governments at Centre and the Union Territory (UT).

Of the revenue target of ₹3,035 crore set for 2022-23, the Commercial Taxes Department has fetched a revenue of ₹2,072 crore, till December 2022. The target achieved included GST compensation disbursed by the Centre.

The government has decided to extend Settlement of Arrears Scheme for collection of arrears by three months. Considering the demand made by the traders, the scheme has been extended up to February this year, Dr. Tamilisai said.

Puducherry has been ranked first among States/UTs in the report titled ‘Social Progress Index: States and Districts of India, ‘released by the Economic Advisory Committee to the Prime Minister. The UT has achieved the highest score of 65.89% for the progress made in freedom of choice, shelter, water, and sanitation areas, the Lt. Governor said.

The opportunity to host one of the events as part of country’s G 20 presidency in Puducherry on May 30 is considered as a big moment for UT. It has given an opportunity for the government to showcase UT’s , cultural heritage, and talent of its craftsmen to a global audience. The government will use the occasion to promote Puducherry’s tourism potential, she said.

“The world is amazingly observing India’s development. It is leading in the field of economy, science, education and medicine but also regards high of the country’s tradition and values. Despite how big the task, with strenuous effort, the task will result in great pride. The Prime Minister has announced several welfare and development schemes. All these schemes are rapidly executed in all States,“ the Lt. Governor said.

Flag hoisting delayed

The flag unfurling on the Republic Day got delayed by around one hour due to the late arrival of Lt. Governor from Telangana.. As Governor of Telangana, she had to attend the Republic Day celebrations in the State and take a chartered flight to Puducherry to unfurl the flag at 9.30 a. m. She arrived almost an hour late and hoisted the national tricolour at 10.29 a.m.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers, legislators and senior officials attended the celebrations.