Union Territory will get organ, tissue transplant committee

Lt. Governor accords approval for proposal to form body

The decks have been cleared for the constitution of a State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) in Puducherry.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has accorded approval for the proposal to create the SOTTO with the Health Secretary as chairman.

According to a press note from the Raj Nivas, approval was also accorded for constitution of a State level Transplant Expert Committee, comprising of specialists from the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Research Institute and faculties of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) to assist in the technical aspects of SOTTO’s activities.

The other important files cleared by the Lt. Governor included approval to the proposal of a Women and Child Development Department and notification of amendment of the Old Age Pension Rules, enhancing monthly financial assistance by ₹500 to the three age group categories as follows: 55-59 years ₹2,000, 60-79 years ₹2,500 and 80 years and above ₹3,500.