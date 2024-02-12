Union Territory to hold drill on cyclone preparedness on Feb. 15

February 12, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority is conducting a UT -level exercise on cyclone preparedness on February 15.

A press note said the drill will be held in all four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam simultaneously under the overall guidance of NDMA Exercise Coordinator Comdt. Aditya Kumar (Retd.).

In this regard, an orientation conference chaired by the Secretary (Revenue/Relief & Rehabilitation)-cum-District Collector, Puducherry recently with all the concerned officers of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions.

The preliminary meeting aimed to bring together all those with a role in Disaster Management and Emergency Response and to discuss initial plans for the upcoming exercise.

This was followed by a review meeting that focused on the departmental plans and scenarios for the

exercise. In Puducherry region, the mock exercise is to be conducted at Port, Chinnaveerampattinam, Narambai-Pillyarkuppam. Chemfab Alkalis Ltd., IOCL, MRF Ltd., Venkata Nagar Sub-Station, Kattukuppam (Manapet) Sub-Station, Ariyapalayam and Indira Gandhi Govt. General & Post Graduate Research Institute.

The meeting was attended by all the emergency support functions/line departments of Puducherry, Mahe & Yanam regions such as Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, Police, Fire Service, Health, Transport, Fisheries, Port, Women and Child Development, Civil Supplies, NSS, etc. along with the officials from the Indian Coast Guard, NCC & Industrial units. The role of each department in each of the location and the designated scenario were discussed in detail.

Apart from the Government agencies, the involvement of NGOs, fishermen associations, educational institutions, etc. were decided to be involved in the exercise. Further, the role of specialised central agencies like National Disaster Response Force, Airport Authority of India and engagement of observers from Armed Forces were also decided, the press note said.