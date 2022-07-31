Union Territory self-sufficient in energy sector, says CM

‘Focus is on uninterrupted supply to consumers’

“The Puducherry government has attained self-sufficiency in the power sector in spite of the spiralling energy demand, and remains committed to providing uninterrupted supply to consumers,” Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Saturday.

Addressing the ‘Ujjwal Bharat - Ujjwal Bhavishya - Power @2047’ programme in connection with the 75 th Independence anniversary celebrations, Mr. Rangasamy said Puducherry was aligned with the Union government’s self-sufficiency goals in all fields, including the power sector, to realise a secure and bright future for its citizens.

The event was hosted by the Power Grid Corporation of India, the Puducherry Electricity Board and the Renewable Energy Agency.

According to the Chief Minister, electricity services, which were launched in the Union Territory in 1909 for about 1,000-odd consumers, had registered a remarkable growth over the past several decades. “Now, we have a surplus power situation with an availability of 591 MW against the requirement of 470 MW. We have the capacity to absorb higher demand, and arrangements are in place to purchase additional power. The government’s chief aim is to provide uninterrupted power supply to citizens,” he said.

The Puducherry Electricity Department had much lower distribution losses than many other States, Mr. Rangasamy said. “We should target reduction of distribution losses from the current rate of 12% to a lower range of 6-8%. The onus is on the Power Department officials and employees to further reduce this loss,” the Chief Minister said.

He also pointed out that while many States had not provided 100% electricity to their population, in Puducherry, every urban and rural home had been given an electricity connection. A good energy supply situation was a pre-requisite to attracting industries and, thereby, opening up more job opportunities for local youth, he said.

“People expect uninterrupted service from the power sector. Keeping that in mind, the electricity staff should work with a service orientation as they are catering to a place where 100% of the households are electrified. Newly constructed houses should not be kept waiting for an electricity connection,” Mr. Rangasamy said.

Advocating the installation of high-luminance lamps as street lights, Mr. Rangasamy said there should not be any delay in addressing any complaint about dysfunctional lights. “The government will ensure that the funds are made available,” he said. Consumers should also make sure that they avoid wasteful use of electricity, he added.

On the industrial front, electricity is obtained from various sources and supplied in accordance with the demand. Though the Union Territory purchases the bulk of its energy requirements, it also produces a limited quantum at the gas power plant of the Puducherry Power Corporation Ltd in Karaikal, the Chief Minister said.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan emphasised the adoption of energy-efficient electrical appliances, pointing to the enormous savings from the use of LED lights, which not only had higher efficiency but also durability.

As part of the thrust on promoting the use of renewable energy sources, the Centre was providing subsidies for roof-top solar installations, the Lt. Governor said. The Ujjwal Bharat - Ujjwal Bhavishya - Power @47 programme would stimulate innovation in energy efficiency in Puducherry and across the country, she said.

Several Ministers, MLAs and senior government officials participated in the event.