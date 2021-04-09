Union Territory sees a spike in COVID-19 cases

PUDUCHERRY

09 April 2021 01:26 IST

The active caseload touches 2,000-mark

In a new high for Puducherry, 293 persons tested positive for COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the active caseload touched 2,000 on Thursday.

Of the new cases, which were detected from 3,451 tests, 181 were in Puducherry, 87 in Karaikal, 15 in Mahe and 10 in Yanam.

As of Thursday, 490 patients were in hospitals and 1,510 in home isolation.

Advertising

Advertising

In Puducherry, 277 patients were under treatment in IGMCRI and 139 in JIPMER.

The test positivity rate was 8.49%, case fatality rate 1.59% and recovery rate 93.79%.

The tally stood at 687 deaths, a total of 43,242 cases and 40,555 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 6.89 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department to date, over 6.33 lakh were negative. Across the Union Territory, 51 healthcare workers, 11 frontline staff and 1,877 members of the public took the first shot of Covid vaccine.

So far, 84,754 persons have been immunised in the Union Territory. This included 28,393 healthcare workers, 16,302 frontline staff and 40,059 members of the public.

45 new cases

Cuddalore district reported 45 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 26,192. While 25,422 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 379.

In Villupuram district, 18 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,739.

Kallakurichi district reported six positive cases, taking the overall count to 11,056.