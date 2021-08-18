Union Territory reports 60 new COVID-19 cases

PUDUCHERRY

18 August 2021 01:41 IST

No deaths recorded in Union Territory

While no COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory, 60 new cases were detected on Tuesday.

Puducherry accounted for 36 of the new cases, which were confirmed from 3,269 tests, followed by Karaikal (2), Yanam (2) and Mahe (20).

The test positivity rate was 1.84%, case fatality rate 1.47% and recovery rate 97.83%.

The cumulative death toll remained at 1,805 — Puducherry 1,429, Karaikal 231, Yanam 105 and Mahe 40. With 96 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 856. Of this, 190 patients were in hospitals and 666 in home isolation.

Puducherry has recorded an aggregate of 1,22,391 cases against 1,19,730 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 15.87 lakh tests carried out to date, over 13.47 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,417 people took the COVID-19 shot in the last 24 hours, taking the aggregate vaccinated population to 7,66,555.