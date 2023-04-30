Union Territory report 16 fresh cases

April 30, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory recorded 16 fresh cases of COVID-19 against the recovery of 12 patients on Sunday.

Puducherry logged 13 of the fresh cases, which were detected from 542 tests, followed by Karaikal (2) and Mahe (1). Yanam did not report any fresh case.

The test positivity rate was 2.95%, the case fatality rate was 1.12% and the recovery rate was 98.81%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 137 active cases, 10 patients were in hospital and 127 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has so far recorded a total of 1,77,353 cases and 1,75,234 patients recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT