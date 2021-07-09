Union Territory records two deaths and 155 new cases

PUDUCHERRY

09 July 2021 01:06 IST

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 155 new cases against fewer recoveries (144 patients) on Thursday.

Puducherry and Karaikal reported one death each, taking the cumulative toll to 1,767.

The cumulative toll by region is Puducherry (1,409), Karaikal (221), Yanam (104) and Mahe (33).

Of the new cases which were detected from 6,456 tests, Puducherry accounted for 123 cases, followed by Karaikal (22), Yanam (four) and Mahe (six).

The test positivity rate was 2.4%, case fatality rate 1.49% and recovery rate 97.02%.

The active cases stood at 1,762 with 238 patients in hospitals and 1,524 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has reported an aggregate of 1,18,571 cases against 1,15,042 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 13.66 lakh tests administered by the Health Department to date, over 11.73 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 13 healthcare workers, four frontline personnel and 3,861 members of the public took COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours.

The total number of persons vaccinated now stands at 5,56,603.