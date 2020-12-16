Union Territory records one death and 32 new cases

‘Evolve factsheet highlighting measures to roll out mass vaccination programme’

Puducherry recorded one COVID-19 death and 32 new cases on Wednesday. A 57-year old woman from neighbouring Uzhavarkarai village succumbed to coronavirus infection to take the toll in the Union Territory to 622.

The Covid death count in the capital is 509, followed by Karaikal (60), Yanam (45) and Mahe (eight).

Puducherry accounted for 16 of the new cases, Mahe 13 and Karaikal while testing 3,477 samples.

After 28 patients recovered and were discharged, the number of active cases in the Union Territory stood at 299. The cumulative cases aggregated to 37,582 cases while 36,661 patients have recovered so far.

The test positivity rate dropped to 0.92 per cent, case fatality rate stood at 1.66 per cent and recovery rate at 97.55 per cent.

However, though the actual numbers in Karaikal were low (three), the test positivity rate (from 114 samples) was at 2.63 per cent which was much higher than that of the Union Territory.

The Health Department has so far carried out 4.40 lakh tests with 3.99 lakh samples returning negative.

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has tasked the Special Secretary, Relief and Rehabilitation to evolve a factsheet highlighting the preparatory measures to rolling out a mass vaccination programme for Covid-19. Refresher training would be held for health personnel in this regard and steps taken to ensure that workers in the outlying regions are coopted in the exercise.

Cuddalore

Cuddalore district reported 12 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 24,466. While 24,100 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 56.

In Villupuram district, four persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases in the district to 14,811.

Kallakurichi district reported four positive cases, taking the overall count to 10,742.