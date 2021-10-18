Union Territory records one death, adds 52 cases to tally

PUDUCHERRY

18 October 2021 04:15 IST

Test positivity rate stood at 1.26% while recovery rate was 98.09%

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death on Sunday to take the cumulative toll to 1,850 while 52 new cases were added to the tally of patients under treatment.

The fatality was reported in Mahe. The toll by region stands at 1,447 in Puducherry, 250 in Karaikal, 107 in Yanam and 46 in Mahe.

Puducherry accounted for 35 of the new cases, which were detected from 4,119 tests, followed by Karaikal (9), Mahe (7) and Yanam (1). With 64 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 585. Of this, 99 were in hospital and 486 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.26%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.09%.

The Union Territory has so far registered an aggregate of 1,27,396 cases against 1,24,961 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 18.68 lakh tests administered so far, over 15.84 lakh samples returned negative. Meanwhile, 5,279 persons took the jab in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 10,75,096 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Vellore count

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,660 with 16 new cases reported on Sunday. In Ranipet district, 12 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,290. In Tirupattur district, 13 new cases were reported on Sunday.