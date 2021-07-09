Union Territory records a positivity rate of 2%

PUDUCHERRY

09 July 2021 23:16 IST

Puducherry reports sole fatality

The Union Territory recorded one death and 126 new cases from 6,048 tests at a positivity rate of just around 2% on Friday.

Puducherry reported the sole fatality, taking the cumulative toll to 1,768. The toll by region is Puducherry 1,410, Karaikal 221, Yanam 104 and Mahe 33.

Puducherry accounted for 103 of the new cases, followed by Karaikal (six) and Mahe (17).

Yanam did not report a new case for the second day within a week.

The test positivity rate was 2.08%, case fatality rate 1.49% and recovery rate 97.08%.

With 192 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 1,695.

Of this, 230 patients were in hospitals and 1,465 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,18,697 cases against 1,15,234 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 13.73 lakh tests, over 11.78 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, the total number of persons vaccinated in the Union Territory aggregated to 5,64,970 with 8,367 people taking the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

To date, 37,485 healthcare workers, 22,923 frontline staff and 4,09,330 members of the public have received at least one dose.