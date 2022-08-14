Union Territory records 77 Covid cases

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 14, 2022 17:17 IST

The Union Territory recorded 77 COVID-19 cases and 49 recoveries on Sunday.

Puducherry logged 52 new cases, which were detected from 1,220 tests, followed by Karaikal (21) and Yanam (4). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 6.31%, the case fatality rate 1.14% and the recovery rate 98.58%.

The overall tallies are 1,967 deaths, 482 active cases (six patients in hospital and 476 in home isolation), a total of 1,72,126 cases and 1,69,677 recoveries.

Of an estimated 23.67 lakh tests done so far, over 20 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 8,925 people took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 19,51,044 vaccine doses so far.

