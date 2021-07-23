Union Territory records 68 COVID cases, 2 deaths

Active cases remain below 1,000

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 1,783, even as 68 fresh infections were reported on Thursday.

Puducherry and Mahe reported one death each. The cumulative toll by region is Puducherry 1,418, Karaikal 224, Yanam 104 and Mahe 37.

Puducherry reported 59 new cases, which were confirmed from 4,631 tests, while Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe reported three cases each.

The test positivity rate was 1.47%, the case fatality rate was 1.49% and the recovery rate was 97.72%.

With 72 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 955, including 147 in hospitals and 808 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,20,003 cases and 1,17,265 recoveries.

Of an estimated 14.5 lakh tests administered till date, over 12.38 lakh returned negative.

Vaccination drive

The number of people vaccinated stood at 6,54,510.

The Health Department will organise a fourth mass vaccination campaign over two days at more than 100 session sites from Friday.