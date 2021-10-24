Union Territory records 61 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

PUDUCHERRY

24 October 2021 23:38 IST

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 61 new cases as the total number of vaccine doses administered crossed the 11 lakh mark on Sunday.

Both the COVID-19 fatalities occurred in Puducherry, taking the cumulative toll to 1,857. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,453), Karaikal (250), Yanam (107) and Mahe (47).

Puducherry logged 37 of the new cases, which were detected from 3,456 tests, followed by Karaikal (11), Yanam (1) and Mahe (12).

Advertising

Advertising

The test positivity rate was 1.77%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.18%.

With 49 patients recovering from COVID-19, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 467. Of this, 88 patients were in hospitals and 379 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,27,735 cases, 1,25,411 recoveries. Of an estimated 18.94 lakh tests conducted so far, over 16 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,183 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the total vaccine doses administered in Puducherry aggregated to 11,00,316.