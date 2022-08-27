Union Territory records 53 fresh COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded 53 fresh cases of COVID-19 from 1,045 tests. A total of 42 people recovered from the infection in the 24 hours ending at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The fresh cases included 46 in Puducherry, six in Karaikal and one in Yanam. The test positivity rate stood at 5.07%, the case fatality rate 1 .14% and the recovery rate 98.69%.

The overall tallies are 1,968 deaths, 299 active cases, a total of 1,72,683 cases and 1,70,416 recoveries.

A total of 8,888 people took the vaccine on Saturday. The Union Territory has administered 20,38,180 vaccine doses so far.