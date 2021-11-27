Union Territory records 35 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

PUDUCHERRY

27 November 2021 22:58 IST

Number of active cases in Puducherry stands at 326

The Union Territory recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases from 2,540 tests. No death related to the novel coronavirus has been reported during the last 24 hours, ending Saturday 10 a.m.

Of the total cases reported, 18 were from Puducherry region, eight each from Karaikal and Mahe and one from Yanam, data released by the Health Department said.

Currently, there are 326 active cases, including 269 under home isolation. The test positivity not stood at 1.38% and case fatality 1.45%.

The pandemic has so far affected 1,288,60 persons in the Union Territory. The number of vaccinations has reached the 12 lakh mark. As so on Saturday, 12,076,78 persons got the jab against the virus.