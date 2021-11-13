Puducherry

Union Territory records 32 new COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory on Saturday registered 32 new COVID-19 cases from screening 2,506 persons.

Of the total new cases detected, 19 are from Puducherry region, 9 in Karaikal, 2 each in Mahe and Yanam. The active cases now stood at 275, including 180 under home isolation.

No death related to COVID-19 was reported for the third consecutive day in the Union Territory, data released the by the Health Department said.

The test positivity rate has now come down to 1.28% and case fatality stands at 1.45%. The overall tally is 1,863 deaths. A total of 1,284,01 persons were infected and 1,262,63 patients got treated and discharged, data revealed.


