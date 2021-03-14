Union Territory records 31 new cases

PUDUCHERRY

14 March 2021 02:11 IST

Vaccination programme receiving a good response from the public, say doctors

The Union Territory on Saturday registered 31 new novel coronavirus cases while screening 1,199 people for the infection.

Of the total new admissions, 23 are in Puducherry region, 5 in Mahe and the remaining 3 in Karaikal.

As per statistics released by the Health Department, 26 patients were declared cured of the virus between Friday morning and Saturday morning.

Advertising

Advertising

Currently, there are 87 persons undergoing treatment at government hospitals and 104 under home isolation. The case fatality rate now stands at 1.67% and recovery rate at 97.85%.

The Health Department said 24,487 people got COVID-19 vaccination in the Union Territory as on Friday.

Of the total vaccinated persons, 12,367 are healthcare workers, 7,847 are members of the public and 4,273 are frontline workers.

Doctors said the vaccination programme had received a good response from the public.

On Friday alone, 823 people got the jab in the Union Territory, they said.