Union Territory records 232 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry recorded 180 of the new COVID-19cases on July 21, 2022, which were detected from 2,952 tests, followed by Karaikal (38), Yanam (13) and Mahe (1). File photo

July 21, 2022 19:35 IST

248 recoveries registered; Puducherry recorded 180 of the new cases

The Union Territory recorded 232 COVID-19 cases against 248 recoveries on Thursday. Puducherry recorded 180 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,952 tests, followed by Karaikal (38), Yanam (13) and Mahe (1). Advertisement Advertisement The test positivity rate was 7.86%, case fatality rate 1.16% and recovery rate 98.10%. The overall tally is 1,963 deaths, 1,262 active cases (30 patients in hospital and 1,232 cases in home isolation), a total of 1,69,585 cases and 1,66,362 recovered patients. Of an estimated 23.30 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 19.70 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 2,538 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,71,235 vaccine doses.

