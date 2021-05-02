Union Territory records 12 deaths for third day in a row

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan handing over sanitiser bottles to Health Secretary T. Arun at the Raj Nivas.

1,379 new cases push the active caseload past 10,000

The Union Territory recorded 12 COVID-19 deaths for the third consecutive day on Saturday, raising the cumulative toll to 817, even as 1,379 new cases pushed the active caseload past the 10,000-mark.

Puducherry reported 11 deaths and Yanam one. The patients, including four women, were in the 27-83 age bracket, and seven had no co-morbidity. With this, the region-wise cumulative toll was Puducherry (660), Karaikal (94), Yanam (49) and Mahe (14).

Of the new cases, which were detected from 6,531 tests, 1,100 were in Puducherry, 113 in Karaikal, 121 in Yanam and 45 in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 21.11%, the case fatality rate 1.36% and the recovery rate 81.53%.

After 623 patients got discharged in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 10,263. Of these, 1,773 patients were in hospitals and 8,490 in home isolation. The overall tally of cases was 60,001, with 48,921 patients having recovered till date.

The bed occupancy statistics in Puducherry was JIPMER (294), IGMCRI (307) and COVID Care Centres (855).

Of an estimated 8.03 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 7.95 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 187 healthcare workers, 218 frontline staff and 1,086 members of the public took their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people vaccinated in the Union Territory is 1,99,481, including 32,247 healthcare workers, 18,882 frontline personnel and 1,48,352 members of the public.