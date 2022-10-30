Union Territory of Puducherry logs 17 fresh COVID cases, 20 recoveries

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 17 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 recoveries on Sunday. Puducherry logged 14 new cases, which were detected from 519 tests, followed by Karaikal (2) and Yanam (1). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 3.28%, the case fatality rate 1.13% and the recovery rate 98.80%.

The overall tallies are 1,974 deaths, 134 active cases, a total of 1,75,375 cases and 1,73,267 recoveries.

While two patients were in hospital, 132 were in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.28 lakh tests done so far, over 20.59 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 323 people took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,55,588 vaccine doses.