Union Territory of Puducherry logs 17 fresh COVID cases, 20 recoveries

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 30, 2022 19:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 17 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 recoveries on Sunday. Puducherry logged 14 new cases, which were detected from 519 tests, followed by Karaikal (2) and Yanam (1). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 3.28%, the case fatality rate 1.13% and the recovery rate 98.80%.

The overall tallies are 1,974 deaths, 134 active cases, a total of 1,75,375 cases and 1,73,267 recoveries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While two patients were in hospital, 132 were in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.28 lakh tests done so far, over 20.59 lakh have returned negative.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, 323 people took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,55,588 vaccine doses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Puducherry
health

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app